NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,021.62

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $38.35 or 0.00228222 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $252.88 million and $64,021.62 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014219 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.41523873 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,129.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.