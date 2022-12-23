Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 4.9%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 2,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Nuvalent Stock Down 4.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.60.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
