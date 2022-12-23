Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.