NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.87 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, NULS has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $986,632.76 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges.

NULS

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

