Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 42,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 70,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$104.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

