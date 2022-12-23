Norway Savings Bank Sells 475 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.76. 12,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

