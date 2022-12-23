Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,180 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of C traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

