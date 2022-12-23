Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

