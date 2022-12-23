Norway Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after purchasing an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,636. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

