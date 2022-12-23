Norway Savings Bank Has $585,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,406.07. 6,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,500.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,495.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.