Norway Savings Bank Has $471,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

ZTS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

