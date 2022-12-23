Norway Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.56 and its 200 day moving average is $257.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

