Norway Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Duke Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

DUK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

