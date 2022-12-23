Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 18,560 JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Norway Savings Bank owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 192,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JSCP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. 252,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,485. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

