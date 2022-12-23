Norway Savings Bank Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 97,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EUSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

