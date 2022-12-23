Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.79. 5,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.73 and a 200-day moving average of $492.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.