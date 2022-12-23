North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of RH worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $262.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $556.59.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,442 shares of company stock worth $115,274,393. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

