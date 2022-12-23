North Growth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 55,000 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.28. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

