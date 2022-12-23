Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.61 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.