Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.61 billion.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Nordstrom stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.