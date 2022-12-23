NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as low as C$1.01. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 183,079 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$285.04 million and a PE ratio of -23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Featured Stories

