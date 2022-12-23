Nexum (NEXM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367,202.96

Nexum (NEXM) traded 68.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $367,202.96 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

