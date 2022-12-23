NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT opened at $43.05 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,630,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.