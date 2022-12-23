New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $3.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jonestrading from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.69.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

