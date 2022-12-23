New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.0% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.7% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,357. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $343.78 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.03.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

