New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

BLK stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $700.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $684.61 and a 200 day moving average of $654.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

