New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 22,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.94. 193,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,543,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

