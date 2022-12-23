New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

