New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.10 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $211.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.07. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

