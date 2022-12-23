New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 194,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 348.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.86. 6,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,218. The company has a market capitalization of $347.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

