New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,147,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,135,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 50,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. 225,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

