Needham & Company LLC Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $230.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.09.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.