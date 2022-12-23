Navcoin Price Tops $0.0347 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $126.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00115124 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00196463 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048277 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000326 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,128,678 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

