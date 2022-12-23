Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $63.76 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62.

