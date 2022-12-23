Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 30.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 89.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 483,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

