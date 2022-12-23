Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

