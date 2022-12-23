Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Target by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Target by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $201,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

TGT stock opened at $141.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

