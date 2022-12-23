Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

