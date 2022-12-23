Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.