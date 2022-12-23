Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,350 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of KemPharm worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in KemPharm by 19.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 670,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KemPharm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

KemPharm Stock Performance

About KemPharm

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.