Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $16,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 182,355.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $108.78.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

