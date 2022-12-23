Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Position Trimmed by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MLI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,355. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.88.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

