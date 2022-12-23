MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $37.69 million and $1.42 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

