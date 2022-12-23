Morgan Stanley Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $19.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.64.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.20. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.