MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.66. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

