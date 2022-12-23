MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.66. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 100 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
