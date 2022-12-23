Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 46,108 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,108 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 120,033 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:HHC opened at $75.66 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 31,423 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,336,928.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,663,516.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,214,397 shares of company stock valued at $158,527,151 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

