Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 37,004 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,004 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 126.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 36.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 41.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $154.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

