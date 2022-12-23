Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 26,653 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,653 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 75.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $214.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.49. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,424. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.