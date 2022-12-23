Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 49,011 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. The business had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

