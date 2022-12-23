Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Livent worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.67. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

