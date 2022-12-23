Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of MP Materials worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 137,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

NYSE MP opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.64. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

